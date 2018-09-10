Hamden teen allegedly attacked in library restroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- A 15-year-old girl was allegedly attacked while using a Hamden library restroom last Wednesday night.

However, there’s one thing police said she did that may very well have saved her from serious harm.

There is one family restroom inside of the Miller Memorial Library, on Dixwell Avenue, but the restroom that most library patrons use is located outside the doors of the library in a common hallway.

Wednesday, around 6 p.m., a 15-year-old Hamden girl stepped outside the library to use the restroom.

"A juvenile female was physically confronted by a juvenile male. And, fortunately, people outside of that room heard her screaming for help," said Chief Thomas Wydra, of the Hamden Police Department.

A library custodian was alerted and quickly intervened.

"At this point, we have no reason to believe that they (the teens) were known to each other," said Wydra.

Just over a year ago, the library had a sophisticated video surveillance system installed, as a deterrent, but "we know that public library can be a destination for people, believe it or not, who are intent on committing a crime," said Wydra.

The victim told police that the 15-year-old Hamden boy covered her mouth and pushed her into a bathroom stall. Then, after she screamed, the boy allegedly covered her mouth and nose. The chief said the boy, charged with strangulation and unlawful restraint, has a history with Hamden police.

"A similar incident occurred with this particular young man," said Wydra.

Wydra would not discuss specifics of the case, but a source tells FOX61 the 15-year-old boy was at the library with a caregiver, when he wandered into the common hallway and into the women’s room.

"She certainly helped herself because not everybody is probably brave enough to scream when they are told not to and you are being physically confronted," said Wydra.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said he has asked Chief Wydra and library team for their suggestions as to how to improve security in this restroom area.

