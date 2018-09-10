× Malnourished dog found when Hartford police investigate man’s threat to medical staff: PD

HARTFORD — Police arrested a man when they discovered a malnourished dog while investigating him for threats to medical staff members.

Police were called to St. Francis Hospital Monday around 7 a.m. for a complaint of a man threatening the staff. Hospital workers said while they were discharging a patient after completing treatment for a hand injury, he threatened staff for improper medical treatment. Staff members said the patient threatened to shoot hospital staff with a rifle.

Officers located the patient at his home and the patient admitted to the threat. He also consented to a search of his apartment but no weapons were located.

At that time, the officers located a dog in need of immediate medical care. The dog was transported to a vet for treatment where he was found to be severely malnourished by staff.

Police arrested Anthony Grady, of Hartford for threatening in the second degree and cruelty to animals.