× Middletown police charge man with murder, burglary in death of woman

MIDDLETOWN — Police arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman Saturday.

Police arrested Cornel Myers, 34, of Middletown Monday and charged him with murder, burglary, and trespass in connection with the death of a woman who was found injured in her home on Saturday.

Police were called to a medical call at Hunters Crossing Apartments Saturday in the Westlake area of town. They found Myers at the scene. He had previously been told not to return to the scene as he was an unwanted person. The woman’s identity has not yet been released. The victim later died from her injuries and police determined the cause to be homicide.

The investigation eventually lead to Myers being arrested on the charges. He was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $3 million.

Myers had previously been convicted of strangulation in another case in 2015.