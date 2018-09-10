× Middletown to install safety fences on Arrigoni Bridge

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Mayor Dan Drew announced Saturday that the DOT will be installing safety fences on the Arrigoni Bridge.

He said that the fences will be eight feet high, and similar to the new Tappan Zee fencing in New York.

The aim is to significantly reduce suicides from the bridge.

Mayor Drew says they have been working closely with the DOT for about three years on this issue. Mayor Drew cites research that has shown preventative measures like barrier fences significantly reduce, or eliminate suicides, and attempts at those sites.

Mayor Drew says it will be a few years until the fences are installed, but he expects the number of suicides experienced at the bridge will drop.

He says he was shocked to learn of how many people take their lives at the Arrigoni Bridge, saying very few are actually reported. Mayor Drew says the fire and police departments are often up on the bridge multiple times a week to rescue people threatening or considering jumping.

Mayor Drew said in a statement:

I want to thank DOT Commissioner Jim Redeker for his personal attention to this issue, Gov. Malloy for his commitment to this and other infrastructure enhancements here, and our staff in the City of Middletown for their regular and heroic efforts on behalf of people who need help in their darkest moments. I’d also like to thank and recognize Mayor’s Office intern Carmine Grippo for his hard work on this issue this summer.