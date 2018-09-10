Police: Missing Naugatuck family found safe

NAUGATUCK: Naugatuck Police confirm that a missing Naugatuck family has been found safe and unharmed.

Police had issued a silver alert for the two children Wednesday night. They were Samantha Bravo, 11, and Christopher Bravo, 14. The parents were identified as Andres Bravo, 43; mother Jennifer Cubillos, 33.

Naugatuck Police Department said they received a report from the Naugatuck school system that they could not locate students previously enrolled in the Naugatuck School System last school year.

“At approximately 9:30 AM administrators from the Naugatuck school system went to a residence listed as the students home and discovered the residence had been vacated,” Naugatuck police said.

Police said an investigation determined that the home had been sold and vacated in late June / early July and that the parents told family members at that time that they were planning to move to Florida.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.