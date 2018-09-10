× Rapper charged in airport disturbance to pay fine, write apology letter

ENFIELD — Rapper Kamaiyah made her first court appearance since being arrested at a Connecticut airport where police say she went on a profanity-laced tirade against security officers.

The 26-year-old artist from Oakland, California, appeared Monday in Enfield Superior Court. She agreed to pay a $50 fine and send an apology letter to the troopers involved.

Kamaiyah Johnson hit the scene with her 2016 debut mixtape “A Good Night in the Ghetto” and appeared in a Sprite commercial this year with basketball star LeBron James.

She was arrested at Bradley International Airport near Hartford in May after police say she refused to remove a head covering after setting off an alarm and argued with security officers. She’s charged with misdemeanor breach of peace and interfering with police.

State attorneys said she learned her lesson.