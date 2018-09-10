Seniors take center stage with renewed vows renewed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- The weather outside might be gloomy but, in Windsor Locks, there was plenty of time to shine.

Stonebrook Village, an assisted living facility which houses 85 seniors, held a vow renewal ceremony warmly received by friends, family and residents of the facility.

A dozen couple renewed their vows, some after 70 years of marriage.

Celebrating seven decades of matrimony, 96-year-old Ralph Miller said while sitting next to his 93- year-old wife, Marion.

"We're looking forward to the next 70 years," said Ralph.

After vows were exchanged and renewed for the couples, the party didn't stop at Stonebrook Village -- Elvis entered the building and the local impersonator serenaded the residents treating them to a Vegas style show.