Stamford organization sends help for Hurricane Florence

STAMFORD – In the eye of every storm Americare has been there.

“We’re continuing to respond to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria from last year’s hurricane season,” said Kate Dischino, vice president of emergency programs for Americare.

She’s been on the frontlines of several major disasters all across the world. The organization’s warehouse is stocked with supplies for the upcoming storm.

“We’re prepared to deliver medicines and medical supplies,” said Dischino. “We have activated an emergency response team that’s going to be in North Carolina and we have a network of over 90 health partners that are across the Carolinas and Virginia.”

The Stamford organization has been a staple all over the world even recently teaming up with the New York Giants to help spread awareness of their effort. Right now, their main focus is making sure those in need with have what they need to stay safe.

“Tetanus supplies and also supplies to help maintain the heals of patients with chronic disease. So looking at items for patients with diabetes, hypertension and asthma,” said Dischino.

The crew will arrive in North Carolina by Thursday ahead of the storm. They’ll be there to help, even in times of danger.

“Many times health care providers are on the front-lines of disaster while they’re also survivors themselves. And you see them hour after hour just working to care for patients and really sacrificing their own recovery in the process. And so we want to help them help their patients but also make sure they have that they need to recover,” said Dischino.

She said people can help by donating to various disaster relief organizations.

For a list of where you can contribute, click here.

