Warmer temps return Tuesday with scattered showers

Keep your umbrella handy, unsettled weather sticks around for the next several days.

Rain will continue off and on tonight. But there could be an isolated strong/severe storm overnight starting 11 PM through daybreak. Strong winds are the biggest threat.

It turns warmer and more humid heading into Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures near 80 and dew points soaring into the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue but it will not be nearly as wet as Monday. There's also a chance for a few peeks of sun.

Thursday will be our transition day with a leftover shower in spots. But most of the day will be dry.

Friday into the weekend look dry with more sun and less humidity.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Today marks the historical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season, and it certainly looks like it. There are three Hurricanes in the Atlantic now, the strongest of which is Hurricane Florence. Florence is forecast to make landfall in North Carolina late Thursday as a strong Category 4 hurricane. Life-threatening storm surge, flooding and damaging winds are a major concern for the Carolinas up through Virigina. There is no chance Florence turns to make landfall in Connecticut.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very humid with scattered showers/storms. Warmer. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Clouds break for some sun. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

