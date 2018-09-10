× Waterbury man arrested following double stabbing, home invasion

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck police say they’ve arrested Rafael Hernandez, 63, of Waterbury in connection to a double stabbing and home invasion on Friday.

Police say that around 9:40 p.m., police were called to a home on Carroll Street on a report of a stabbing and assault.

Officers found two victims at the home, and saw that a man had been stabbed in the head, and was heavily bleeding.

Officers were able to get some information from the wounded man. According to him, he and another woman escaped the home at 38 Carroll Street after the assault. The man and other witnesses didn’t know where the woman victim ran off to, but that she was also seen to be heavily bleeding.

The man provided information on the Hernandez, as well as a clothing description.

Officers then found Hernandez walking from behind the home, and saw one of his arms was covered in blood. Police say it looked to be a self-inflicted stab wound from the assault.

The suspect was treated for his injuries, and officers continued to search for the woman.

A short time later, officers found two juveniles, ages 9 and 16, in the home. They were not injured, but were home during the assaults.

Police say that the suspect was the biological father of the two children at the home. The suspect didn’t live at the address, but had went there with the intent to confront the victims.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault, 1st degree assault on a pregnant female, home invasion, 1st degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury, and criminal mischief.

Hernandez was held on a $2,500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.