Berlin High School math teacher appears in court on charges of having sexual relationship with student

MERIDEN -- A suspended Berlin High School math teacher and girls swim coach appeared in court Tuesday, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Michael Cwirka, 29, stood before a judge and remained silent in court and refused to answer any questions as he walked outside of Meriden Superior Court. The judge ordered a full no contact protective order for Cwarka with the victim.

Cwarka has no prior convictions.

According to court documents Cwirka is being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17- year-old female student during the 2016 - 2017 school year. Cwirka was her swimming coach and class adviser. The student has since graduated.

"I don’t think that they’re not serious allegations just the state had said they have a very strong case and i don’t think that they necessarily do my client categorically denies these allegations so we await our day in court," said Ryan McGuigan, Cwarka's attorney.

Cwarka's next court date is set for October 9. The Berlin school superintendent said Cwarka has been suspended from Berlin High School pending the police investigation.