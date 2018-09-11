Ask the Attorney: Legal options for bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Attorney,

My son who has learning disabilities is in the 8th grade and is being bullied on social media.

I have asked the parents of the bullying child repeatedly to stop and they have done

nothing to supervise their child from inflicting mental anguish, migraines and

now a sleeping disorder upon my son.

I don't want to take him off media entirely and isolate him from his friends and communication with his family.

Because the bullying does not happen at school most of the time, the school can do nothing.

What legal options do I have?

Erin