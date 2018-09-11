× Avon Volunteer Fire Department remembers and honors lives lost on 9/11

AVON — 9/11 is a day of remembrance across the country as Americans vow to never forget the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center towers.

17 years ago today, the war on terror hit close to home after thousands were killed and even more injured during terrorist attacks.

In Avon, the community will come together at the volunteer fire department for the annual 9/11 memorial service to commemorate the lives lost, and the heroism displayed during the attacks.

On that fateful day, 343 New York firefighters, 23 New York police officers, 37 Port Authority police and eight private paramedics made the ultimate sacrifice while answering the call.

161 people from Connecticut died that day in the attacks in New York, Washington DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At today’s event in Avon, former UCONN Health Fire Captain and 9/11 first responder Carmine Centrella will speak. There will also be performances by the CT Firefighter’s Pipe and Drums, Avon High School Choral singers, and words from AVFD members.

The services will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Avon Volunteer Fire Department.