× Chairman of Oz Griebel campaign charged with larceny in Norwalk

NORWALK — Kyle Lyddy, the chairman of independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel’s campaign, has been arrested on a larceny charge.

Norwalk police say Lyddy, 31, of Danbury, was charged after a month long investigation with misappropriating $500,000 from the company where he worked. Police did not name the company.

Chris Cooper, a spokesman for the Griebel campaign, said Lyddy resigned on Monday. He said that the charges have nothing to do with the campaign. Cooper is assuming the campaign manager role; they have hired a deputy campaign manager to assist.

The embezzlement charges are all a result of activities with prior employer.

Cooper said the campaign is “moving forward without losing any time” in resuming campaign operations.

Lyddy did not immediately respond to phone and text messages seeking comment.

Lyddy had served until April as the head of the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission, which was responsible for creating a memorial for the 26 students and teachers who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

He was released Tuesday after posting a $100,000 bond and is due in Superior Court on Sept. 19.