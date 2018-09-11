Cloudy, humid Wednesday with temps in the 70s

Scattered showers continue tonight with areas of fog developing.

Fog, clouds and scattered showers will continue Wednesday (we are starting to feel like a broken record).

Thursday is our transition day with a lot of clouds but only an isolated shower.

Then we finally dry out Friday!

By the weekend, we should get to see some sunshine with 3 dry days for the fairs around our state! On another note, is important to recognize that the area of high pressure area that clears out our weather for the end of the week also sends Florence into the Carolinas instead of up the coast…so it could certainly have been much worse!

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

We’re watching the latest on Hurricane Florence, which is going to be a big problem for North and South Carolina, as well as parts of Virginia. Florence is a major hurricane headed for a landfall on the east coast early Friday morning. There is no threat to the northeast from Florence. The National Hurricane Center’s projected track takes Florence into the area around Cape Hatteras North Carolina Friday morning, with strong winds, vicious storm surge, and heavy flooding rains.

You may recall that Hurricane Harvey is remembered most for its rainfall, despite being a major hurricane with strong winds. Flooding rainfall is often the most damaging element to any tropical system, and Florence is no exception. Some parts of eastern North and South Carolina may end up with 10″-20″ of rain when all is said and done, especially if the storm stalls. If you have any friends or family in evacuation zones in the Carolinas, just urge them to listen to emergency management, because this storm is not to be messed with.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, yet again. Areas of fog. Low: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: AM fog, cloudy, very humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Clouds break for some sun. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny and very warm. Temperatures: Mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Near 80.

