Flag retirement ceremony held in Groton in honor of 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON -- Communities throughout the country and in Connecticut took a moment to pause and reflect on the September 11 terrorists attacks.

In Groton, prospective chief petty officers led a flag retirement ceremony to remember the close to 3,000 people who lost their lives, including 161 from Connecticut.

“And the courageous effort that our first response as well as our military have done to ensure that we remain free under the blanket of freedom,” said Raj Sodhi, Command Master Chief of Naval Submarine Base in New London.

Service members at the ceremony said even though 17 years have passed, they want to continue to take the time to reflect on what happened that day.

“Things change very fast in the world and remembering what happened back then is really important to make sure that we know where we as a county,” service member Gregory Deveau said.

The ceremony has been held at the historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum for the last few years.