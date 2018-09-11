Hartford families benefit from National Day of Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTORD -- Tuesday, dozens of volunteers gathered in Hartford with one mission in mind, that’s to build safer, stronger, and successful communities.

Employees from The Hartford teamed up with Habitat for Humanity for their annual Day of Service.

“This is really a day where we give back to the community. We have people helping out with gardening and painting and mentoring, tutoring, building literacy quits. Helping sort food for foodbanks and here we have them building houses,” says Diane Cantello, The Hartford VP of Corporate Sustainability.

Volunteers built and painted playhouses, and later that afternoon revealed them to families.

“I’m grateful , it’s something that has been given to me so we will cherish it,” says Dessian Malcolm, a Hartford parent.

However this day of service is much bigger than playhouses. The event is also about being able to offer more affordable to housing options in Hartford.

“For us on the back end, through these sponsorships of these playhouses we’re able to raise enough money to sponsor a home for a family a well. So it is call kind of cyclical we are making that dream of a home come true for a child, but we’re also making the dream ownership for Greater Hartford as well,” says Christina D’Amato, the Habitat for Humanity Corporate Engagement Manager