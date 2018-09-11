Humid, warmer Tuesday with scattered showers and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It turns warmer and more humid today and tomorrow with high temperatures near 80 and dew points soaring into the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue but it will not be nearly as wet as what we had yesterday. There's also a chance for a few peeks of sun. Overall, it'll be a mostly cloudy day, but hopefully some sun will be there to brighten your day!

Thursday will be our transition day with a leftover shower in spots. But most of the day will be dry.

Friday into the weekend look dry with more sun and less humidity.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

We're watching the latest on Hurricane Florence, which is going to be a big problem for North and South Carolina, as well as parts of Virginia. Florence is a major hurricane headed for a landfall on the east coast later this week. There is no threat to the northeast from Florence. The National Hurricane Center's projected track takes Florence into the area around Cape Hatteras North Carolina by Thursday night, with strong winds, vicious storm surge, and heavy flooding rains.

You may recall that Hurricane Harvey is remembered most for its rainfall, despite being a major hurricane with strong winds. Flooding rainfall is often the most damaging element to any tropical system, and Florence is no exception. Some parts of eastern North and South Carolina may end up with 10"-20" of rain when all is said and done, especially if the storm stalls. If you have any friends or family in evacuation zones in the Carolinas, just urge them to listen to emergency management, because this storm is not to be messed with.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and humid with scattered showers. A thunderstorm is possible but no severe weather expected. Highs around 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, yet again. Lows on the mild side in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Clouds break for some sun. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

