× PD: Internal investigation leads to the arrest of a Hartford police sergeant

HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested and charged Hartford police sergeant Justin Torniero Tuesday.

Hartford police said Torniero turned himself into IAD Investigators Tuesday and charged him with using a motor vehicle without permission (two counts), larceny in the sixth degree and a computer crime in the fifth degree.

Torniero was immediately suspended without pay.

Police said on March 14, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 14 John Steele Drive in Farmington.

Police said the search warrant was in relation to illegal narcotics.

John Butler, 52, was arrested by the Connecticut State Police and was found to be in possession of Hartford Police Department issued equipment.

“As a result, the Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division was immediately notified,” police said.

“Internal Affairs Investigators conducted an extensive investigation which revealed that Justin Torniero stole the police equipment and provided the stolen property to Butler,” added police.

Police said the equipment stolen included a police-issued ballistic vest and a police-issued mountain bicycle.

Police said the investigation also revealed that Torniero was utilizing cocaine and alcohol, while working in the capacity of a police sergeant for the City of Hartford.

Police said Torniero would drive in a Hartford Police Department vehicle to Torniero’s residence in Farmington while in uniform to partake in cocaine and alcohol use.

Torniero is currently being held on a $175,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

No other details were released.