Teen arrested in fatal Enfield stabbing

ENFIELD — Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Justin Brady.

Shyhiem Adams, 18, was charged Tuesday with First degree manslaughter. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday and is being held on a $1 million bond. \

Police detectives spent a rainy Monday coming and going from the white ranch at 15 Hoover Lane in Enfield.

“I just think it’s insane. I’ve lived here my whole life. It’s a really safe neighborhood,” said Kristen Raffia of Enfield. “Mainly everyone knows each other here and we look out for each other.”

“Really just unacceptable. Say he didn’t do anything that people would just walk up and stab the poor kid,” remarked James Christensen, his classmate in high school.

Police were called just after midnight for a report of an assault.

They found Brady bleeding from multiple stab wounds, clinging to life as he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“We have identified an individual that I would characterize as a person of interest. We are seeking to locate and speak to him at this point,” said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

Brady, an Enfield High School student is a member of the football team. “He was really more of a sweetheart in general. I loved the kid to death and I barely knew him,” said classmate James Christensen.

The superintendent, Chris Drezek, sent a voice message home to parents. “They (police) have assured us that staff and students are not in any danger and that this is an isolated incident,” Drezek said. But they’ll have extra police in school all week for peace of mind. “We have requested an increased police presence at the high school in the coming days,” he went on to say.

Counselors will also be available.

Meanwhile, residents in this quiet neighborhood can’t believe it happened next door. “Very quiet neighborhood, so this was quite shocking,” remarked Susan Marcotte.

So far, no arrests have been made. Enfield detectives and the State Police Major Crimes squad are handling the investigation. Both the police and the superintendent say the incident is not related to a six person fight off school grounds on Friday, which is also being separately investigated.

The Enfield PD Detective Division, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, is investigating a major incident that took place overnight on Hoover Lane. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Enfield PD at 860-763-6400. pic.twitter.com/eiJmKudBbS — EnfieldPoliceDept (@PoliceEnfieldCT) September 10, 2018