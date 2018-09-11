Twin beams of light commemorate 9/11 victims

Two powerful light beams have lit up the lower Manhattan skyline as part of the annual Tribute in Light installation commemorating those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The twin beams can reach up to 4 miles into the sky and are comprised of 88 7,000-watt xenon light bulbs positioned in two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape of the Twin Towers. The lights will fade away at dawn on Wednesday.

This year the Tribute in Light is sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

The memorial plaza will be open to the public until midnight.