Two children, mother missing in New Canaan, silver alert issued

NEW CANAAN — Police are looking for two young siblings and their mother who are missing out of New Canaan.

Jessica Cohen, 5, is being classified as an endangered runaway. She is white with blonde hair and brown eyes. She’s 3’5″ and weighs around 40 lbs. She has been missing since September 10th.

Arlo Cohen, 7, is also missing. He was also last seen on September 10th. He’s white with brown hair and brown eyes, about 4′ tall.

Their mother, 43-year-old Eva Brewer, was last seen Tuesday. She is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’5″ and weighs about 200 lbs.

There is no clothing description for any of them.

Police ask anyone who may have seen either Jessica, Eva, or Arlo to contact the New Canaan Police department at 203-594-3500.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.