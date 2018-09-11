WorkinCT #CTConfident: Get Hired Hartford matches 2K job-seekers with employers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For American Eagle Financial Credit Union participating each year in Get Hired Hartford has been a tremendous return on investment.

“There are so many thousands of people that come to this event. It’s just great to put a name with a face and connect with people and help them find an opportunity either here or at other employers,” said Dorca Rodriguez, an American Eagle Financial Credit Union HR Generalist.

Since there are about 2,000 people who walk through the doors of the career fair, the credit union has had success meeting potential employees. Last year, it hired three people for its branches in Connecticut.

“One in particular that comes to mind is this gentleman that came up to our booth and I connected with him and started talking with him about the career fair. He was quite nervous and didn’t know how to go about even talking to the employers, so I coached him a little bit, and two months later, he was hired,” said Rodriguez.

This year, Get Hired Hartford is happening September 26 at the Connecticut Convention Center. FOX 61 is a proud partner with Goodwill.

“The event lets us connect more with our mission. Our mission is to be connecting people with work. We do it every day, but with Get Hired Hartford we’re able to connect the biggest and best employers with job seekers,” said Mariaelena Eang, Program Manager Goodwill Career Centers.

If you’re looking for a job, there are dozens of businesses participating. Some of the fields include aviation, health care and retail. You should be dressed to impress and have your resume with you.

“For job seekers, they’ll be able to connect face-to-face with over 80 employers, get a professional headshot taken, be in our pop up career centers, meet with a career coach to go over elevator pitch and resume critiques all free of charge,” said Eang.

For more information, visit www.gethiredhartford.org.