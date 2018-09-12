× Buddy Bash 2018

The 17th Annual Buddy Bash benefiting Camp Courant is happening this Friday.

FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein and Jim Altman will emcee the event that raises money for the nation’s largest FREE day camp.

Every summer, Hartford kids are provided transportation, meals, and fun, educational programs to Camp Courant located in Farmington. The funds raised at Friday’s event help keep Camp Courant operating as it has for more than one hundred years. Tickets are still available!

You can buy them here.