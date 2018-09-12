City mayor makes an offer to Ansonia Board of Education to end budget dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA -- The battle in Ansonia continues.

This time one, side appears to be showing a white flag, or at least half of it.

Wednesday, Ansonia mayor David Cassetti told FOX61 that he wants to end the dispute between the city and the Ansonia Board of Education. He offered to pay back the $600,000 in two installments: $300,000 this year and the other half next year.

"It's a compromise," said Mayor Cassetti. "I believe in the Ronald Reagan view of compromise and I think it's important.

This is all stemming from the January board of alderman vote that stripped $600,000 from the BOE's budget. Cassetti said his legal team feels this option is a win win for the city and everyone else involved.

"This is fair and equitable for the town and for the people," said Cassetti. "Both for the students and for the residents of Ansonia. It won't affect them tax-wise and it will help the students out. I think it's very important."

But not everyone agrees.

Fredrick Dorsey, attorney for the Ansonia Board of Education spoke with FOX61 and said a deal like that is illegal.

He mentioned that the official complaint by the state Board of Education claims Ansonia didn't meet its minimum budget requirement for the 2017-18 school year and the city is the cause. Dorsey said accepting a compromise would be illegal.

Dorsey said this issue will be resolved in court.