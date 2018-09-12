Daytrippers: Lyman Orchards Corn Maze opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD -- It has become an Autumn tradition for 18 years and counting, the annual corn maze at Lyman Orchards.

After showcasing such mazes like Yankees vs. Red Sox, the Pez Boy, and a tribute to UConn Women's Basketball, for 2018 the Lyman staff has added some step to the four-acre corn maze.

This year, the maze features "Dancing with the Stars".

John Lyman, the eighth generation owner of Lyman Orchards said, "we're telling people to dance their way through the maze and it should be lots of fun this year."

Tim Burt, Lyman's marketing director added, "this is a place you can disconnect from technology and just enjoy a day in the country."

In addition to the corn maze, Lyman is offering pick your own apples, 45 holes of Golf, and their market known as the Apple Barrel. They remind us that pumpkin season is vastly approaching.

$1 of the maze admission is donated to the American Cancer Society.

The maze stays open through November 4th.

