Enfield assistant town attorney placed on paid administrative leave in connection to stabbing

ENFIELD - The Assistant Town Attorney of Enfield has been placed on administrative paid leave since Wednesday morning.

This comes after the stabbing death of a teen outside his home.

Neighbors on Hoover Lane did not want to speak to FOX61 on camera because they said they fear for their safety. They said Assistant Town Attorney Mark Cerrato's son always brought trouble to the quiet neighborhood.

The stabbing took place outside of 15 Hoover Lane. According to public records, the home is owned by Cerrato.

Police said 16-year old Justin Brady went to Cerrato's home Sunday night to fight 18-year old Shyheim Adams who according to an arrest warrant was playing video games at the home with a person believed to be Cerrato's son, Michael. Brady eventually died from multiple stab wounds.

The Director of Human Resources, Steven Bielenda did not want to talk on camera but did say Cerrato's situation is a personnel matter and no comments will be made until the investigation provides more answers.

Neighbors on Hoover Lane told FOX61 they always see Cerrato's son bring friends over and make a lot of noise in the middle of the night. One neighbor who did not want to talk on camera described the scary incident after witnessing the fight and the stab

"I’m really sad that the boy has died and I witnessed him bleed to death and no one helped him," said an Enfield resident.

He and others also mentioned wanting to leave the presidential section of town.

"I’ve been putting up with this for years. I knew something bad was going to happen and it did. Unfortunately, it was a young kid that had a future ahead of him and at this point, I feel bad for his family," added the resident.

According to Adams' arrest warrant, Cerrato went to bed around 11 p.m. when he told police he saw his son take his car out of the garage.

Cerrato's son was questioned by police twice and the warrant stated he had driven to Vine Street in Hartford to pick up Adams and drove him back to Hoover Lane.

Minutes later, Brady showed up at the home and the fight took off. The resident said he was the one who called 911 since no one was doing anything as Brady was quickly dying.

"I’m glad people are being prosecuted for it," added the resident.

Students who knew Brady said there will be a balloon release memorial at Enfield High School at 2 p.m. Sunday to remember the person he once was.