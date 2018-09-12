× Former NFA coach arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students

NORWICH — Police said they have arrested a former coach at Norwich Free Academy for allegedly sexually assaulting two students beginning in 2017.

Norwich Police Department said Anthony D. Facchini, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault in the second degree. Police said the arrest came following an investigation into a report made to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in June 2018.

“The initial report alleged the accused had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student of Norwich Free Academy while he was employed as a coach at that school,” police said in a release.

Police said the investigation revealed that Facchini had sexual relations with two students of Norwich Free Academy beginning in 2017 while he was on staff as an athletic coach at the school.

Police said the identities of the two victims are protected and will remain confidential.

Facchini was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court September 20.