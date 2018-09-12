× High School honored for inclusion by Sandy Hook Promise

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Students at Mukwonago High School were honored Wednesday morning by the nonprofit, Sandy Hook Promise.

Students were recognized with the “Start With Hello” award for their efforts in creating an inclusive community.

The nonprofit was started after the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The goal is to reach out to students who may feel isolated or rejected as a way to prevent future gun violence.

At the ceremony, the managing director of Sandy Hook Promise and mother of Dylan Hockley who was killed in the shooting spoke to students.

“My youngest son who should be in 7th grade now, died in his classroom. For me, that was a moment where I knew I had to use my voice,” she said. “If we don’t create connections, if we don’t reach out to each other with compassion and kindness and humanity, some of us can get a little lost and sometimes when you get lost you can make bad decisions.”

Members of the school’s Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) Promise Club accepted the award.

“To see the student body come together to be honored by such a great organization, it makes me proud to be the principal here,” Mukwonago High School principal Jim Darin said.

The school was chosen for the honor out of 1,300 schools and youth organizations across the country.