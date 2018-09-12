Lingering morning showers Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the northern half of Connecticut including Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties until 10 AM Thursday. With heavy rain that occurred earlier today and more showers tonight, this could result in another round of street flooding.

Thursday is our transition day leading to some drier weather. There could be a couple of leftover showers, especially in the morning. But by afternoon we will start to turn a corner. It will remain mostly cloudy and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We finally dry out by Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and even more sunshine will develop this weekend along with less humidity. This is great news for all the fairs going on across the state.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Hurricane Florence is still a major hurricane but is down to a category 3 with peak winds of 120 mph. As of now hurricane force winds extend 140 miles across the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend 400 miles across. The official track takes Florence towards the North Carolina coast before stalling and making landfall near the border of North Carolina and South Carolina. Winds should weaken quickly after landfall but inland flooding will remain a big threat for the Carolinas, even well inland. Storm surge values in the Carolinas range from 2"-13".

You may recall that Hurricane Harvey is remembered most for its rainfall, despite being a major hurricane with strong winds. Flooding rainfall is often the most damaging element to any tropical system, and Florence is no exception. Some parts of eastern North and South Carolina may end up with 10″-20″ of rain when all is said and done, especially if the storm stalls. Some spots could see an isolated 40" of rain. If you have any friends or family in evacuation zones in the Carolina's, just urge them to listen to emergency management, because this storm is not to be messed with.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower (mainly in the morning). Remaining very humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and very warm. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

