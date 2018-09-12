PD: White powder substance found in letter sent to synagogue in Middletown

MIDDELTOWN — The FBI is investigating after a letter containing a powder type substance was found at the Adath Israel Synagogue on Broad Street Wednesday.

Middletown police said the investigation showed that this incident is related to the white powder incidents that happened last week in Hartford.

“The suspect in the Hartford incidents is incarcerated and there is no threat to the public,” said police.

The suspect has been identified as Gary Gravelle, a former psychiatric patient who has a history of threatening hospital workers and a judge in 2010.

The FBI is taking over the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.