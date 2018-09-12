Police: Hartford cop stole from department, gave items to suspect

HARTFORD — A Hartford police sergeant charged with stealing department equipment and giving it to a suspected drug dealer will remain held on $175,000 bail.

Sgt. Justin Torniero, who has been suspended since December for allegedly using a police vehicle without authorization, was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of larceny. He’s also accused of using cocaine and alcohol while in uniform.

Read the arrest warrant here.

On Wednesday, a judge declined to lower Torniero’s bail.

Torniero’s public defender, Brian Pear, asked that his client be released from custody, citing his strong ties to the community.

A prosecutor said the officer’s arrest eroded public trust in the police department.

Authorities said Torniero stole a department ballistic vest and mountain bicycle, which were later found in the suspected drug dealer’s Farmington home.