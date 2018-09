Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Heavy rain caused some flooding in areas of the state Wednesday.

Checkout the heavy downpour that took place earlier today:

NOW: Major flooding at intersection of Farmington/Blvd in West Hartford - even worse than shown in video @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ZXSwrLIeDg — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) September 12, 2018

FOX61's Ben Goldman shot video of the flooding at the intersection of Prospect Ave. and Boulevard.

