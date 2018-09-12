× State Police capture fugitive from justice belonging to North Carolina

NEW HAVEN — State Police say they’ve arrested a fugitive from justice who originated in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, State Police were contacted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Identification – Criminal Apprehension Team, along with the United States Secret Service. They were asked to assist in finding fugitive Jahamahn Vhnsibisa Johnson, 46, from Clinton, North Carolina.

Johnson was wanted for first degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon in an incident that happened on September 4th.

State Police, Secret Service, and members of the New haven Police Department learned that Johnson was in the area of Sherman Parkway, and Willis Street in New Haven. Through surveillance of the area, Johnson was seen walking in the area. He was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson was charged as a fugitive from justice, and is currently being held without bond in New Haven. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday.