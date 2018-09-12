Travelers Insurance getting ready for the claims from Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- At Travelers Claim University in Windsor, the insurance company has one big question to answer.

According to Scott Humphrey, VP of Risk Control, “ if you’re a homeowner, what are the risks you face to your home, to your family, in a natural disaster like Hurricane Florence.”

And with Florence headed for the Carolinas, there are two main focuses.

“You want to try to protect your property, your belongings, and more importantly, you want to make sure your family remains safe.

The university is home to fake homes – where they teach what to do in the face of an oncoming storm.

“Make sure your gutters are clean and water is away from your house, you want to look around the house and identify what becomes projectiles – like this furniture – this patio furniture that can be thrown into a window. Secure it, or take it indoors," according to Humphrey.

And when it’s time to go, what do you take with you?

“If you’re going to be leaving your home, do you have medicine, phone chargers – if you have children, the elderly with you, what do they need?"