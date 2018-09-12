× Vernon man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

MANCHESTER — Manchester Police say Dean Skinner of Vernon has severe, life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash.

Police say around 1:40 a.m., police were called and told of a motorcycle in the middle of the road in font of Highland Park Market. Officers responded and walked the area, trying to find the driver.

A few minutes later, they found Skinner in a tree off the roadway near the guard rails.

Skinner was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he’s currently listed in critical condition.

Police ask if anyone witnessed the crash, or has any information regarding the incident to please call 860-643-8620.