Very humid with showers and storms, temps in the 70s Wednesday

Fog, clouds and scattered showers will continue today (we are starting to feel like a broken record).

Thursday is our transition day with a lot of clouds but only an isolated shower.

Then we finally dry out Friday!

By the weekend, we should get to see some sunshine with 3 dry days for the fairs around our state! On another note, is important to recognize that the area of high pressure area that clears out our weather for the end of the week also sends Florence into the Carolinas instead of up the coast.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center is in. As of 5 AM this morning Hurricane Florence is 575 mi SE of Cape Fear, North Carolina. This system is moving around 17 mph west-northwest and has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Hurricane Florence is still a category 4 and strengthening is expected through tonight. As of now hurricane force winds extend about 70 miles from the eye of the hurricane and tropical storm force winds (39 mph – 74 mph) extend outward of 175 miles.

This storm still a big concern for North and South Carolina, as well as parts of Virginia. Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the warned area on Friday. But tropical storm force winds are exp ected as early as Thursday evening. There is no threat to the northeast fr

om Florence. The National Hurricane Center’s projected track takes Florence into the area around Cape Hatteras North Carolina Friday, with strong winds, vicious storm surge, and heavy flooding rains.

You may recall that Hurricane Harvey is remembered most for its rainfall, despite being a major hurricane with strong winds. Flooding rainfall is often the most damaging element to any tropical system, and Florence is no exception. Some parts of eastern North and South Carolina may end up with 10″-20″ of rain when all is said and done, especially if the storm stalls. Some spots could see an isolated 40″ of rain in some areas in North and South Carolina. If you have any friends or family in evacuation zones in the Carolina’s, just urge them to listen to emergency management, because this storm is not to be messed with.

The next intermediate advisory from the National Hurricane Center will come at 8 AM. We will bring that to you as soon as we have it.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: AM fog, cloudy, very humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs: upper 70s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Clouds break for some sun. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny and very warm. Temperatures: Mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Near 80.

