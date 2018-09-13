1,200 flights canceled due to Florence; Find out who to call to rebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flight-tracking service says about 1,200 U.S. airline flights scheduled for today or tomorrow have been canceled, with some airports in the Carolinas essentially shut down. FlightAware said in its midday report that the number of canceled flights could increase. However, the hurricane's effect on the nationwide air-travel system could be less than feared if, as now forecast, Florence veers away from the American Airlines hub airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, and doesn't score a direct hit on Delta Air Lines' massive hub in Atlanta.

American Airlines - 800-433-7300 Passengers may be able to change your trip with no change fee.

Delta Airlines - Customers are encouraged to visit Delta.com or use the Fly Delta Mobile App to make changes to their flight and get up-to-date flight status updates as additional adjustments may be necessary pending evaluations to facilities and infrastructure.

Jet Blue Airlines - 1-800-JETBLUE Customers may rebook their flights for travel through Friday, September 21

Spirit Airlines - 801-401-2222 Modification Charge/Fare Difference waived through September 26.

United Airlines - 1-800-UNITED-1 United is offering a travel waiver for customers ticketed on flights to, from or through impacted cities from Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, 2018.

Southwest Airlines - 1-800-435-9792 Depending on the destination, tickets may be change dates or departing city.