22-year-old college graduate from South Windsor wins $2,000 per month for life from CT Lottery

ROCKY HILL – A 22-year-old college graduate won $2,000 every month for the rest of her life.

Anissa Dellaripa of South Windsor won on a $1 scratch ticket from the Connecticut State Lottery.

“My dad often buys me scratch tickets for fun,” Dellaripa said in a statement. “He gave me this one and said, ‘Here, scratch it.’ The ticket cost only a dollar; he didn’t really think anything of it. I went to my room, scratched the ticket, and couldn’t believe it when I saw the ‘WIN FOR LIFE’ prize [symbol]. I thought he gave me a fake ticket as a joke, but I really won!”

Dellaripa took the “For Life” annuity payment option versus the game’s lump sum prize valued at $400,000.

“It’s a lot of money for me because I’m so young. I just graduated in June with an associate’s degree. This will help me to go back to school for my bachelor’s degree. It’s a gift my father can leave me with for the rest of my life.”

Dellaripa’s winning ticket was purchased at Alltown Manchester located at 1527 Pleasant Valley Road in Manchester. For selling the ticket, Alltown Manchester will receive a $6,000 bonus from the CT Lottery.