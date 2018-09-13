Caller: ‘At least 8’ people surrounded Justin Brady after fatal stabbing in Enfield

ENFIELD — Police have released the 911 tapes of the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Justin Brady that took place just after midnight Monday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Shyhiem Adams and charged him with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Brady. Brady was found stabbed in the front yard of a home in Enfield.

In the 911 calls released by Enfield police Thursday, a caller is heard telling police that there were at least eight kids in front of a house.

Caller: “They’re in and out of the house.”

Police: “Okay. And where are they exactly right now?”

Caller: “Right now? I’m not sure.”

Police: “Nobody is in the street anymore?”

Caller: “Yeah, still in the street, they have lights on him and everything, he’s out.”

Police: “He’s out like a light? Or what?”

Caller: “He’s out, he’s not moving.”

Police Chief Alaric Fox said the victim and the suspect knew each other and called it an isolated incident.

Brady was a junior at Enfield High School, where he played football and basketball. He did not live at the address where the stabbing took place.

The warrant for the arrest describes a fight between Adams and Brady. Police said in the warrant that Adams fled the scene and went to Hartford. He originally told police when he was questioned that he wasn’t in Enfield but later changed his story.

Police said they found Brady bleeding from multiple stab wounds, clinging to life as he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

