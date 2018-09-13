Behold the power of purple for #TeamEmma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Firefighters in Middletown are on a mission this September, all to benefit a six-year-old girl.

Each year, the department chooses a charity to support and this year they have come up with #TeamEmma.

Emma France is the daughter of Middletown Fire Lieutenant Drew France, she's the niece of Lieutenant Brian France and there is power from the purple t-shirts being sold to benefit her affliction.

Emma suffers from Craniosynostosis, a rare disorder that causes the skull to prematurely fuse before the brain can fully grow. All month the firefighters in Middletown will sport their Team Emma t-shirts and sell as many as they can to benefit the Cranio-Facial Special Purpose Fund at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

"It's all about awareness," Brian France said, "Emma has proven time and time again how strong and brave she is."

Brian's brother Drew, who is Emma's father added, "firefighters give back everyday, it's more than just putting on the uniform, it's in all of our hearts to do what is right and it means a lot to me that they've (the firefighters) have stepped forward to take this on."

To find out more about #TeamEmma or to purchase a purple T-shirt click here.