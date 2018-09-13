Board of alders discuss ongoing K2 and Opioid problems in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The City of New Haven is taking action a month after the mass overdoses that took place on the green.

Over 100 overdoses from synthetic marijuana - also known as K2 - were reported on the New Haven Green last month.

Two men have been charged in connection to the overdoses.

John Parker, 53, of New Haven, has been charged with possession of controlled substances and the sale of hallucinogens - both with the intent to sell/ distribute. Felix Melendez, 37, also of New Haven, was charged with possession of controlled substances and the sale of hallucinogens - both with the intent to sell/ distribute.

This was Melendez’s 38th arrest.

Chief investigator Brian Foley has the latest following a meeting on the issue Wednesday.