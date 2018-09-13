× Celebrating Connecticut: Small State Great Beer 2018 comes to Downtown Hartford

HARTFORD — Want something to do this Saturday? This might pique your interest!

Small State Great Beer is a beer festival, music festival, food festival, and a sing-your-heart-out festival. Some might consider it the best-way-to-spend-your-Saturday festival.

The festival will be featuring unlimited tastings from 45 Connecticut beer breweries. General admission is $48 which covers the tastings and the full music concert!

Small State Great Beer says the price also allows full access to food trucks.

They say they’ve always prided themselves on bringing acts to Hartford that wouldn’t normally stop in the city. One of the biggest bands to originate out of Connecticut, Bronze Radio Return, is coming back home to perform in Hartford!

The festival is running on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. You can get your tickets on their website, along with a full schedule of events!