EXCLUSIVE: Property Manager responds to tenant complaints of deplorable conditions in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD — Tenants of a Hartford apartment building said they’ve been living in squalor inside their filthy building at 183 Wethersfield Avenue.

From the outside it looks like a regular apartment, but what's inside has tenants demanding answers.

“We’re paying to live with mice,” remarked tenant Lloyd Morgan.

FOX61 followed up on a Facebook post that sounded the alarm on what they call deplorable conditions.

“We’re living like animals in here,” said Morgan. We went to see it for ourselves. “I’m so glad that FOX came. This shows that FOX cares,” said Morgan.

Along the way, we met tenant after tenant willing to let us inside their apartment, tenants like Barbara Ashley.

“You are going to complain complain complain and your complaints are going to fall on deaf ears,” said Ashley.

“The mold. This has been going on for years. They’ve just been covering it up without doing the right job. There’s no insulation,” she said.

“This tenant was not living in those conditions,” said property manager Michelle March. “It’s work that was started on Friday.”

The property manager for Park Properties, told us a different story. “We had purchased all the new vanity, lights and everything for the bathroom. We went in on Monday and were not allowed in the apartment,” said March.

Cameras captured roaches.

“There you go. We have roaches. We have roaches,” remarked tenant Yanira Castro as she opened up a kitchen cabinet. We found mice droppings and could smell of urine.

“Did you guys get wind of the smell here?” asked tenant Thomas Kenney as we walked down a stairwell that led to a side exit. There are cracks in the walls and ceiling. “Its a leak, you can see where it’s cracking,” said Barbara Ashley.

Tenants report colonies of mice jumping from holes in walls like a waterfall.

“We contracted with one agency to come in a treat the apartments. The tenants cursed at the workers. The workers left and refused to do any of the treatments,” said Park Properties Property Manager Michelle March.

A pregnant mother said she’s worried about their health and doesn’t have any housing options.

“The water is not right here,” said Yanira Castro. Her apartment is filled with air purifiers. “My son got sick. Bronchitis. He got a respiratory infection. They also found lead in his blood,” she said.

Park Properties said they are not aware of any lead issues. They blame uncooperative tenants and said work orders are acted on quickly when they get them.

FOX61 also reached out to city code enforcement who have yet to respond.