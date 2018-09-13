Lingering clouds for the evening; Partly cloudy Friday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are finally transitioning to drier weather but clouds will linger for a while longer.

Friday will be mostly cloudy but should stay dry with high temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

We finally get some more sunshine by this weekend! Clouds will beak for some sun and Saturday and Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. This is great news for all the fairs going on across the state.

There is a chance for rain Tuesday or Wednesday of next week as the remnants of Florence move north. Will be just get a few showers or a period of heavier rain? We'll keep you posted as we get a little closer.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Hurricane Florence continues a slow trek towards the North Carolina coastline. As of 5 PM, Florence is a dangerous Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph sustained winds. The storm is moving WNW at 5 mph. Central pressure remains at 955 mb. Structurally, we have noticed significant changes in the hurricane over the past 24 hours. The wind field continues to expand even as the maximum winds decrease. Hurricane force winds extend outward in an 80 mile radius, while Tropical Storm face winds extend outward in a 195 mile radius. Hurricane force wind gusts are already being felt across the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The hurricane will bring a life-threatening storm surge into most of North Carolina and South Carolina. Storm surge values near the landfall point in Wilmington will approach 11 feet. according to NHC forecasts, minimum storm surge values will be at least 2 feet for most of the NC and SC coastline, with rising values as you approach the landfall point.

On top of storm surge, extreme rainfall averaging 20 to 30 inches will occur where Florence makes landfall, with some isolated amounts of up to 40 inches. This is falling over an area that is already recording its wettest year on record, and extreme flash flooding appears highly likely.

The storm will meander westward over the next 48 hours, before moving SW into SC and then eventually lifting into the Appalachians in about 5 days. It is possible CT will see rainfall from the remnants of Florence. The impacts will be far less than what the Mid-Atlantic is experiencing.

Meteorologist Dan Amarante and Photographer Michael Howard are in North Carolina with the FOX 61 Stormtracker. They will bring us live reports through Florence from a safe, secure location. They tell us they already have a safe spot picked when conditions exceed Tropical Storm force, and they have determined an escape plan should conditions become too adverse to stay.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low: Low-mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: AM clouds break for sun. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Chance for showers/rain. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers/rain. High: 70s.

