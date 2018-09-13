× MGM says initial attendance, revenues strong for new casino

BOSTON — MGM officials said attendance and revenues from their nearly $1 billion casino in Springfield are exceeding expectations weeks after opening.

MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis told state gambling regulators Thursday that the hotel, casino and entertainment complex is averaging about 50,000 daily visitors on weekends and about 25,000 during the work week.

He said revenues have been similarly strong but declined to cite figures as they’re expected to be released Monday by the state Gaming Commission.

Mathis said the casino is also meeting or exceeding most of its diversity hiring targets. But he noted the casino has had to impose new rules to deal with unattended children on the property, including a curfew for minors.

MGM Springfield opened Aug. 24 and is the first of its kind in the state.