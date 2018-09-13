× M&M’s introducing three new peanut-based flavors and you might scratch your head on this one

M&M’s is releasing three new flavors in 2019.

The three new flavors being introduced are (get ready) Thai Coconut Peanut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut and English Toffee Peanut, according to SnackChatLive, a food vlog.

According to Popsugar, the release is expected for winter or spring 2019. The flavors are being released as a new version of the contest M&M’s held last year to find a new “crunchy” flavor.

M&M’s hasn’t officially announced the new flavors yet.