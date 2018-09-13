× North Haven woman to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro

HARTFORD — A North Haven woman is heading to Africa, and in the coming weeks she’ll be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Kathleen Bonvicini traveled there for the first time last year, on a volunteer vacation, where she taught English at the Step Up Center. an NGO that teaches math and English to kids ages 3-6.

She went there after she had cancer surgery, deciding in her recovery to give back because she had been given so much support. It was on her trip that she got the idea to make the 19,340-foot climb.

If you’d like to help her, you can click here.