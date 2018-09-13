Set of car break-ins reported in Plainville; Police searching for white Mercedes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- Another set of car break-ins has hit one Connecticut community.

The scene popping up in Plainville where a homeowner caught the suspect on his surveillance camera.

Police are looking for a white Mercedes that police believe is involved in a series of car break-ins in Norton Park. Authorities recently added security cameras to the area which captured the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect went in and out of several cars and in one instance, stole a purse.

FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley has the story.