Woman accused of dumping client from wheelchair in Windsor Locks appears in court

ENFIELD -- A former home care worker accused of abuse and reckless endangerment appeared in Enfield Superior Court on Thursday.

Christine Jensen is accused of pushing her patient out of a wheelchair. Surveillance footage inside Stonebrook Village, a senior living community in Windsor Locks, caught the incident on camera.

The victim suffered injuries on her face and arm.

“She is still recovering. She is recovering emotionally as well as physically. The family is also recovering from the shock of what happened,” said Lorraine Doonan, the Executive Director of Stonebrook Village.

Christensen was hired by the family and is not an employee of Stonebrook Village.

Thursday after court, she chose not to address the incident. However, Christensen’s lawyer spoke with FOX61. Her attorney is requesting that Christensen participate in an accelerated rehabilitation program.

“Certainly hope she resolves it without having a criminal record and the only way she can do that other than being found not guilty by a jury would be to get the accelerated rehabilitation program,” said Gerald Kind, her attorney.

The executive director of the center hopes whatever resolution comes about gives peace of mind to the victim's family.

“Whatever decision is made legally it protects seniors going forward,” said Doonan.

Christensen will be back in court again on October 23rd.

